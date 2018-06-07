Semen Analysis Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2026

Semen analysis is a test performed to check health, quality, and viability of sperms. It is performed by couples unable to conceive naturally or in animal research and breeding centers. The basic parameters checked during the test include semen volume, sperm concentration, sperm motility, sperm morphology, presence of white or red blood cells, percentage of immature sperms present in the sample, and presence of anti-sperm antibodies in the sample. It is the first line investigational test performed on the male partner when a couple is unsuccessful in conceiving for more than a year. According to the University of Utah Health Sciences Center, male infertility accounts for 40% to 50% of unsuccessful conception.

Increase in prevalence of male infertility, changing lifestyles, rise in awareness about advanced fertility methods such as IUI and IVF, surge in spending capacity, and high adoption of advanced semen analysis methods such as computer assisted semen analysis (CASA) by diagnostic laboratories are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global semen analysis market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in number of pet animals, surge in demand for animal food, and rise in animal research centers are expected to propel the global semen analysis market during the forecast period. However, high cost of assisted reproductive technology, low awareness in economically poor countries, and stringent tax rules on medical devices in the U.S. are expected to restrain the global semen analysis market.

The global semen analysis market can be segmented based on product type, by application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into semen analyzers, software, centrifuges for sample preparation, semen counting chambers, semen test kits, and semen analyzing disposables and accessories. The semen analyzers segment can be bifurcated into manual semen analyzers and automated semen analyzers. Based on application, the global semen analysis market can be classified into human application and veterinary applications. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, fertility centers, diagnostic centers, cryobanks, home care settings, research centers, and animal breeding centers. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold maximum market share of the global semen analysis market by 2026. Increase in number of new launches of home-based semen test kits is expected to drive the home care settings segment during the forecast period. In March 2008, ContraVac, Inc. announced approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SpermCheck Vasectomy, a diagnostic kit useful to confirm men’s post-vasectomy sterility.

In terms of region, the global semen analysis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to high awareness about advanced fertility methods, high per capita disposable income, and increase in number of new product launches in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for semen analysis. Asia Pacific can be considered as an emerging market for semen analysis. The market in the region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increase in awareness about available fertility methods, rise in number of fertility centers, economic growth, and rise in spending capacity of the population.

Key players operating in the global semen analysis market include Hamilton Thorne, Inc., Medical Electronic Systems, LLC, MICROPTIC, Biophos SA, ContraVac, Inc., MMCSoft, SwimCount, MotilityCount ApS, and Projectes i Serveis R+D S.L.

