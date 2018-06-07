Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market SWOT Analysis, Major Key Players Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market – Key Players

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in Middle East and Africa diabetes market are: Abbott (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland)

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market – Overview

On an average one in ten adult is suffering from diabetes in Middle East and Africa region. Most of the case are of Type 2 diabetes and it is growing rapidly. According to International Diabetes Federation Atlas, about 19.3% of population between 20-79 age group is diabetic in UAE and the number is almost same in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. These five nations has the highest rate of diabetes per capita which is among the top 15 countries in the world. Increasing urbanization, changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are driving the growth for the market. Rising middle class group, increasing per capita income, spending on healthcare and advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities are driving the growth for the market in this region.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the already booming Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 11.6 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2023.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market is growing rapidly. Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% and expected to reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2023 from US$ 11.6 billion in 2016.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market – Segmentation

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational diabetes. On the basis of test, market is segmented into Random blood sugar test, Fasting blood sugar test, Oral glucose tolerance test, Initial glucose challenge test and others. On the basis of devices, it is segmented into Blood glucose monitoring devices, Diabetes management devices, and others. On the basis of treatment market is segmented into Medications, Insulin therapy, Transplantation, Bariatric surgery and others.

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market – Study Objectives

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to two main geographies and their countries

Middle East and Africa Diabetes Market – Regional Analysis

Considering the scenario of the Middle East and African diabetes market, Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market for diabetes. Moreover the UAE is also growing and is the second largest market for Middle East and Africa Diabetes. On the other hand, Egypt market is expected to grow at significant rate in the Middle East and Africa diabetes market during the forecasted period. Rest of Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but moderate growth in the market.

