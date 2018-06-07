Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Mobile Payment Market Size Study, by Mode of Transaction (SMS, WAP, and NFC), by Types of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money, and Mobile Wallets/Bank Cards), by Application (Healthcare, Retail, Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & Utilities and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, June 1, 2018:Global Mobile Payment Market industry valued approximately USD 253.2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.40% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth is due to increased penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transaction.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Mode of Transaction:

• Short Message Service(SMS)

• Near Field Communication(NFC)

• WAP

Types of Mobile Payment:

• Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

• Mobile Money

• Other

• Agriculture Robots

• Other

Application:

• Energy & Utilities

• Hospitality & Transportation

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Entertainment

• Others

Regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Vodacom Group Limited, Orange SA, Bharti Airtel Limited, Mastercard Incorporated, Safaricom Limited, Paypal Holdings, Inc, and MTN Group Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Mobile Payment Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Global Mobile Payment Market Size Study, by Mode of Transaction (SMS, WAP, and NFC), by Types of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money, and Mobile Wallets/Bank Cards), by Application (Healthcare, Retail, Entertainment, Hospitality & Transportation, Energy & Utilities and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

