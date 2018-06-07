Global Downstream Processing Market to Reach a Value of About US$ 25,800 Mn in the Year 2022

Downstream processing is used to manufacture antibiotics, antibodies, hormones, vaccines and also used for the production of industrial enzymes. In downstream processing, the purification and recovery of biosynthetic products is done that are derived from natural sources such as tissues of animals and plants. The growth of the downstream processing market is fuelled by the ever growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and increasing R&D spending on the development of such products. However, the high cost of the instruments involved in downstream processing and a dearth of skilled workforce is hampering the growth of this market.

The global downstream processing market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 25,800 Mn in the year 2022 and display a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Downstream Processing Market

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the filters product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 5,700 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The filters product type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017..

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the contract manufacturing organizations segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The contract manufacturing organizations segment is forecasted to account for more than one-third of the total revenue share of the end users segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the monoclonal antibody production segment is slated to reach a value of about US$ 8,300 Mn in 2022. The monoclonal antibody production segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the monoclonal antibody production segment.

Future Market Insights forecasts the gel chromatography segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 15.0% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the downstream processing market like Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Repligen Corporation, Merck & Co Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Company, Corning Incorporated, 3M Company, Lonza Group Ltd. and Danaher Corporation.