Foam Insulation Market 2018 | Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2023

The Global Foam Insulation Market is segmented by Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the Global Foam Insulation Market is segmented into the polyurethane (PU) foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefin foam, phenolic foam, elastomeric foam, and others. The polyurethane foam insulation is further segmented into spray polyurethane foam (SPF), flexible PU foam, and rigid PU foam. Polystyrene foam insulation is further segmented into expanded polystyrene foam and extruded polystyrene foam. The polyurethane foam insulation accounted for the largest share of the Global Foam Insulation Market in 2017 due to their several advantages over other types of foam insulations such as its good thermal insulating properties, low moisture-vapor permeability, high resistance to water absorption, relatively high mechanical strength, low density, easy installation, and low cost. SPF insulations held the major market share in 2017 under polyurethane foam insulation category due to their easy application and performance efficiency and are expected to exhibit a significant demand over the forecast period. However, extruded polystyrene foam insulation is expected to showcase rising growth over the forecast period owing to its high R-value retention over the long period of time.

On the Basis of End-User Industry, the Global Foam Insulation Market is segmented into building & construction, transportation, consumer electronics, and others. Building & construction industry accounted for the largest share of the Global Foam Insulation Market in 2017 due to the strong demand for thermal insulations in OCED countries to meet the building codes as well as in emerging economies.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Foam Insulation Market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Lapolla Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), SAFCO Foam Insulation (U.S.), CAJUN FOAM INSULATION. (U.S.), SAINT-GOBAIN (France), EnergyGuard Foam Insulators, LP (U.S.), Insulation Northwest (U.S.), PUFF INC (U.S.), Pittsburgh Foam Insulation (U.S.), Owens Corning Commercial Insulation. (U.S.), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), and Johns Manville. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The Global Foam Insulation Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for foam insulations, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Foam Insulations and is expected to show an exponential growth over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to exhibit rising demand for Foam Insulation from the growing construction industry over the forecast period.

