Catch the romantic thriller Aitraaz once again on the big screen

Australia Luxury Goods Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies Description : Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia's economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians' increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury timepieces and luxury jewellery. The expected depreciation of the Australian dollar is also likely to encourage a greater influx… Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data. Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning. Table Of Content : Luxury Goods Remains Positive in 2017 Luxury Brands Target Younger Generation Customers International Companies Expand Their Bricks-and-mortar Operations Internet Retailing Is the Fastest Growing Channel for Many Categories Luxury Goods Will Continue To Experience Growth Over the Forecast Period Market Indicator Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017 Market Data Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017 Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016 Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016 Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017 Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Sources Summary 1 Research Sources Headlines Prospects Stable Growth Predicted Changing Environment Younger Consumers Targeted Competitive Landscape High Barriers To Entry Niche Locally-owned Brands Gaining Popularity Social Media An Effective Means To Engage With Customers Category Data Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016 Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016 Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Headlines Prospects Changing Environment Asian Market Attractive But Competitive Australian Retailers Lag Behind Competitive Landscape Heritage Brands Lead the Category Treasure Wine Estates Adopts New Strategy Exclusivity Drives Sales Category Data Continued…….