The Diamond Family Offers Jewelry Repair Services

The Ballwin, Missouri jewelry store offers its quality and prompt repair services for fine jewelry pieces at reasonable rates.

[BALLWIN, 06/06/2018] – The Diamond Family understands that customers need repair for certain jewelry pieces, the right way and at the right price. As such, the Ballwin-based company provides quality repair services at a fair price.

Jewelry Professionals

The Diamond Family follows a simple approach when it comes to jewelry repair. The company has been repairing fine jewelry in Ballwin, Missouri since 1978. It knows its responsibilities to customers who come to the shop and ask for its staff to work on their precious items.

The jewelry shop welcomes customers who need to have their rings re-sized. It also provides services where setting diamonds are required. The company also offers services for re-tipping prongs, as well as rhodium plating.

The Diamond Family also provides services in cleaning rings. For other jewelry that needs customization, the company has designers capable of custom-making jewelry. It can also design and re-design jewelry. Aside from these, The Diamond Family repairs watches and watch batteries, as well.

Prompt Returns

As jewelry professionals, The Diamond Family recognizes the value of efficient work. Its commitment to its customers is not limited to high quality repair, but also prompt delivery of their valuable items.The Diamond Family understands the need to maintain the trust that the customers placed on the company, encouraging them to do their services better to give only the best results to its clients.

“Know that when you work with us, you will receive nothing but exceptional service and assistance. Jewelry is our passion, but our customers serve our fuel,” the St. Louis jewelry store says.

About The Diamond Family

The Diamond Family values each customer, treating them like family. In addition to repair services and custom design work, the jewelry store also offers a vast selection of fine jewelry and diamonds in every shape and style. Its staff walks its clients through every product. Whatever queries they have, The Diamond Family makes sure to offer step-by-step guidance before the customer makes a purchase.

