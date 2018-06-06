Huawei B525 VS Huawei B529 HomeNet Box

With the popularity of 4G LTE networks, more and more customers are changing their home routers from ADSL to 4G LTE Gateways. Since Huawei router gateway has a good reputation, many end-users are interested in Huawei home router WiFi(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html). However, some of them are unfamiliar with Huawei 4G LTE routers, which may cause them in trouble when trying to buy a Huawei 4G Router, especially the Huawei routers’ names are very similar, for example, the Huawei B525 and B529. From the model number, you can’t identify what’s the difference between the two routers and which one is better. In this article, you will find the answer.

Huawei B525 VS B529 Appearance and Interfaces

From the model number, you may not know the key difference, but once you get the two router in hand, you may find the two name-similar router are very different. The Huawei B525 is a traditional stationary router. On the front, there are few indicators for the internet connection, power, network mode, signal and WiFi. On the back, there are 4 LAN ports (One of them is for WAN/LAN), one RJ45 telephone and one USB 2.0 port. However, the Huawei B529 HomeNet box looks not like a router; it’s in a shape of a cube and looks like a piece of cake, really. The available specific model is Huawei B529s-23a for T-mobile. On the front, there is T-mobile logo with LED indicators of Mode, LAN, WiFi, and Power. Below the LED indicators, the power button and light button. On the back, there is only one Ethernet LAN port for PC with the power plug port. On the upper part, there are two connectors for an external antenna. The connector type is TS-9.

The design of Huawei B529 is very special and we have to mention. In the middle of the Huawei B529, there is a light line which divides the router into two parts. However, unlike its predecessor T-mobile HomeNet box Huawei E5170(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5170-150mbps-lte-cat-4-speed-cube.html), the two parts of Huawei B529 cannot be divided. The highlight of Huawei B529 is the built-in battery of 3000mAh, which could let the Huawei B529 working on the go for working around 8-10 hours. The two routers have the similar feature is that the SIM card slot is at the bottom, and they both use micro SIM card size.

Huawei B529 VS B525 Specs and Variant Models

To support various LTE frequency bands in different areas, Huawei B525 4g cat6 router(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b525-4g-lte-cat6-wireless-router.html) has two variant models: Huawei B525s-23a and B525s-65a. Huawei B529 has only one variant model B529s-23a, which is only available for T-mobile. From the appearance, you may not get the key difference and which one is better. Below the table will list the Huawei B525 specs and Huawei B529 specs(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b529s-23a-4g-lte-cat-6-router.html), and other features. You may reference the two Huawei routers.

Model： Huawei B525

Product type： LTE WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category： LTE Cat.6

Chipset： HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates： DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：

– Huawei B525s-23a: Band 1/3/7/8/20/32/38

– Huawei

B525s-65a: Band 1/3/4/5/7/8/20/19/26/28/32/38/40/41″

WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users： 64 users

MIMO： 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna： Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna： Huawei B525 external antenna

App management： Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size： Micro SIM

Battery： NO

Dimensions： 163 x 52 x 226 mm

Interfaces：

* 3 x LAN port(45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port

Datasheet： Huawei B525 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual： Huawei B525 User Manual(PDF)

Other features： Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

Firmware download： Huawei B525 firmware

Driver： Huawei B525 driver

Reviews： Huawei B525 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b525s-23a-4g-lte-router-review/)

Price/USD： 259.00USD

————————————————————-

Model： Huawei B529s-23a

Product type： LTE WiFi Cube

Category： LTE Cat.6

Chipset： HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset

Data rates： DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands： Band 1/3/7/8/20/32/38

WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users： 64 users

MIMO： 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna： Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna： Huawei B529 External antenna

App management： Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size： Micro SIM

Battery： Yes, non-removable 3000mAh battery

Dimensions： 120 x 120 x 125mm

Interfaces：

* 1 x power adapter port

* 1 x LAN port(45)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (TS-9)

* One micro-SIM card slot

Datasheet： Huawei B529 Datasheet

User Manual： Huawei B529 Manual

Other features： DHCP Server, DNS RELAY and NAT

Firmware download： Huawei B529s-23a firmware

Driver： Huawei B529s-23a driver

Reviews： Huawei B529 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b529s-23a-homenet-box-test/)

Price/USD： 179.00

Conclusion

The Huawei B525 4G fix router and Huawei B529 cube are same level Huawei 4G routers supporting LTE Category 6(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-category/lte-category-6.html/), which could achieve download speed up to 300mbps. The main difference is on the interface ports and variant models for different LTE frequency bands. Huawei B525 has more Ethernet ports and a telephone port for more terminals. And the Huawei B525s-65a covers all the LTE bands on Huawei B529S-23a. So if you don’t focus on the built-in battery in Huawei B529 Router, the Huawei B525 would be the right one for your home or office. The advantage of Huawei B529 is the non-removable battery, which can make users to take the router outdoor or using it on the go. If you don’t need the Ethernet port or telephone port in Huawei B525, Huawei B529 Router would be the right one for you.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b525-vs-huawei-b529-homenet-box/