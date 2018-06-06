Godrej Meridien – Most Awaited Residential Project in Gurgaon

Godrej Propertiesis the leading name in real estate industry by Godrej Group and has marked its top spot in the market by providing the best-in-class living to the residents. They have now come up with Godrej Meridien in Gurgaon. Godrej Properties is very proficient in delivering the best in class lifestyle to the residents. They have offered a huge range of best projects which replete with high-end amenities to offer world-class lifestyle to the residents. The builder has always been exceptional and it has offered the projects which are beyond expectations.

You can choose the residence which meets your needs and your family’s expectations. Home is where you can live freely and get enough space for wonderful living. You should have enough freedom in an open space. You will be enjoying a lot of features that are designed to provide stress-free living. It is a tuft of modern design and architecture.

The project of Godrej meridien features full screen multiplex under the campus. It has 4-Star Business Hotel – Meridien for business activities. The banquet hall is located at the Meridien Palace where you can throw your upcoming birthdays, anniversaries and other parties in the project. Every residence will have Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) for internet, telephone, video, surveillance and telemedicine for every residence. The project features clubhouses to accommodate more than one thousand people. It has kilometers of designer walkways and cycling tracks to keep you fit. The multi-cuisine restaurant here can cater to every taste. It has widest range of play courts spread all around the campus.

Location Advantages

Godrej Meridien is an extravagant property located at Sector 106 Gurgaon which is the best address in Delhi NCR in the heart of world-class amenities and away from the hustles and bustles of metropolitan but still in millennium and metropolitan city, serene environment to give healthy and green living to the residents.

When it comes to accessibility, the project is located at the destination which is easy to approach. Here you can access quality education, world-renowned schools, hospitals, and leading connecting roads and even more in the vicinity. It is going to be the benchmark to provide all the healthcare facilities. If you are not deprived of anything, you can always find good living in

Godrej Meridien.