Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future

Enterprise Content Management Market, By Component (Solution, Service), By Solution (Enterprise Web Content Management, Enterprise Record Management, Social Content Management, Digital Asset and Rich Media Management) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Enterprise content management can be defined as a software technology used for storing, capturing, preserving, managing and delivering content and other documents associated with the organizational process.

The major drivers fueling the market of enterprise content management market includes growing IT landscape, emergence of advanced technology and large volume data of enterprise is boosting the enterprise content management market. By solution segment, enterprise content workflow management is expected to account for highest market share owing to complete accessibility and monitoring of the different functional processes. By deployment segment, on-premise based enterprise content management solution accounts for highest market share. Increasing e-commerce industries enable organization to create meaningful and attractive content to target customers is one of the significant reason fuelling market growth.

The enterprise content management market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and vertical. By component segment is sub-segmented into solution and service. The solution segment includes enterprise document management, enterprise content management, and social content management. Social content management is one of the most commonly used platform by enterprises to increase the popularity of their business as people spend most of their time on social media. This platform is used by majority of the enterprises to enhance their business by keeping track on competitors, understanding customer demand and measuring effectiveness of the platform for their business is one of the significant factor driving the social analytics market.

The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 80 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Enterprise Content Management Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the enterprise content management market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the enterprise content management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the enterprise content management market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the enterprise content management market are- Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Alfresco Software (U.K.), Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.), Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Enterprise content management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size and vertical.

Enterprise Content Management Market by Component:

– By Solution:

• Enterprise Document Management

• Enterprise Document Imaging And Capture,

• Enterprise Content Workflow Management

• Enterprise Records Management

• Enterprise Web Content Management

• Social Content Management

• Digital Asset And Rich Media Management

• Advanced Case Management

• Mobile Content Management

• E-Discovery

• Enterprise Digital Rights Management

• Others

– By Service:

• Consulting Service

• Technology And Integration Service

• Application Support & Maintenance Service

Enterprise Content Management Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Enterprise Content Management Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Enterprise Content Management Market by Vertical:

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail

• Energy & Power

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Transportation & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• Tourism and Hospitality

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of enterprise content management market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the content analytics market owing to presence of major market players in the region. The increase in utilization of enterprise content management software is various industrial vertical that includes retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication and retail is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to digitization and increasing IT infrastructure is fueling the market in the region.

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

