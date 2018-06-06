Electric Motors Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Research Forecast Report

Market Overview: –

The global Electric motors market is majorly driven by increase in demand for energy efficient electric motors. The increase in environmental awareness is leading to greater adoption of the motors which provide energy efficiency, and thus contribute significantly to the growth of the electric motors market. The increase in the use of electric motors by the rapidly growing agricultural sector is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The increase in use of electric motors by various industrial machineries and household appliances is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing use of the electric motors by various end-use industries and the booming automobile sector which is a major end-user of electric motors is expected to drive the market of the electric motors during the forecast period.

Key Players

BB Group Ltd.

Siemens AG

AMETEK Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Brook Crompton Americas

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

General Electric Company

Segments: –

The report has been analyzed based on the type, output power, application and region. On the basis of type, the AC (Alternate Current) segment is expected to grow the highest. Alternating current motors convert the electric energy (the alternating current) to the mechanical energy, which is used for functioning by the machines. The easy availability of the alternating current power is also leading to the increased use of AC electric motors, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Electric motors market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Electric motors market by its type, output power, application and region.

By type

AC

DC

Hermatic

By Output Power

Fractional horsepower

Integral horsepower

By Application

HVAC

Motor vehicles

Industrial machinery

Household appliances

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Regional Analysis of Electric motors market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Electric motors market due the boom in the manufacturing industries in the region. The constant setting up and up gradation of manufacturing sector and the increasing emphasis of adoption of energy efficient electric motors in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric motors market in the region. The developed nations such as North America and Europe are becoming more aware and have increased the use of electric motors owing to its increased energy efficiency and the low cost of electric motors.

