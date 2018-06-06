4D Printing Market 2025 Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis in 2018 Report

The Competitive Research Report Provides Forecast and Analysis of the Global 4D Printing Market. It provides market overview of global 4D printing market of in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Furthermore, the report includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity of the 4D printing market and their impact on each country during the forecast period.

4D printing is the process through which a 3D printed object transforms itself into another structure over the influence of external energy input as temperature, light or other environmental stimuli. The most obvious advantage of 4D printing is that through computational folding, objects larger than printers can be printed as only one part. Since the 4D printed objects can change shape, can shrink and unfold, objects that are too large to fit a printer can be compressed for 3D printing into their secondary form.

Another advantage of the 4D Printing technology is the usage of the possible applied materials. 4D printing has a vast potential to revolutionize the world of materials as we know it today. Imagine 4D printing being applied to a variety of smart materials that today we cannot even imagine! Until now, we have seen experiments of Multilateral Shape Memory Polymers. This technology is part of the project of MIT Self-assembly Lab. The purpose of this project is to combine technology and design to invent self-assembly and programmable material technologies aiming at reimagining construction, manufacturing, product assembly and performance.The report includes the revenue generated from 4D printing industry across the globe. On the basis of Material the market is categorized into programmable carbon fiber, programmable wood – custom printed wood grain, and

programmable textiles. Based on End User market is divided into aerospace, automotive, clothing, construction, defense, healthcare & utility. Geographically, this report is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study.

Following the key players in the global 4D printing market, are covered in this report 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), ExOne Co. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Co. (U.S.), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Stratasys Ltd. (U .S.) among others.

