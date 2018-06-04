Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Medical Packaging Market Size Study, by Material by Packaging Type by Application by Packing Type and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com
Pune, India, June 1, 2018:Global Medical Packaging Market industry valued approximately USD 35.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.88% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are the expanding market for implantable devices, escalating growth of healthcare market, and the rising understanding for healthcare in various regions chiefly the developing regions.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Material:
Polymer
Non-Woven Fabric
Paper & Paperboard
Packaging Type:
Bags & Pouches
Trays
Boxes
Application:
Medical Equipments& Tools
Medical Devices
Implants
IVDs
Packing Type:
Primary
Secondary
Tertiary
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, CCL Industries, Inc., WestRock Company, Amcor Ltd, Bemis Company, Avery Dennison Corp, and Sonoco Products Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.
Target Audience of the Medical Packaging Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
