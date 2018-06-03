WPS Office Now Available with FREE Cloud Features for Easy File Sharing in Anytime, Anywhere Environment

Palo Alto, California, USA, May 29, 2018 – Now, one can view, edit and create office documents anywhere using the WPS Office software suite, which is now available with 1GB free cloud space. This allows users to sync office files on PC, Android or iOS and work smartly from a remote location as well.

With the emergence of the cloud technologies, a new trend of working from remote locations is becoming more evident, which saves a lot of traveling time from home to the office. Considering this emerging trend, WAP office is also available with free space that enables users to access files from different locations and start working without any difficulty. This gives them the flexibility and convenience of working in an anytime, anywhere environment. With this faster, lighter and flexible office suite program, one needs not to carry all office related documents now. Instead, it will be readily available on the cloud.

According to the spokesperson of the company, the added free cloud feature of the WP office gives more creative capabilities to the users. The office suite is compatible with different document formats, allowing users to access documents, presentations, spreadsheets and other files remotely and do their work. One can work with a complete freedom while on the move, using their Android or iOS devices. The spokesperson states that besides the free space, the WPS office suite also offers a wide variety of templates, fonts and other creative elements for a user to be more imaginative while creating presentations etc.

The WPS Office suite also allows to easily convert PDF files into office Microsoft word documents. It also offers an excellent document collaboration and protection feature. Different users can access the same file in the cloud and the access rights of the users can be defined by setting passwords and permissions. The track change and commenting features can also be used to track the works of different users on the same document. According to the spokesperson, users can safely work in the cloud environment, as all data protection measures are in place in the Office suite.

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China’s leading Internet services and Software Company.

