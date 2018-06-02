Kayako: Connecting You to Your Customers

Kayako is an easy to use customer service platform that connects you to your customers. The team behind Kayako have been dedicated to creating an effortless, consistent, and smooth experience for you and your customers since its founding in 2001. Today, customer service is more important than ever to the success of a business. Interactions between you and your clients have the power to make or break your reputation. Kayako was created to help your business get better at customer service and ensure that your customers have a pleasant and streamline experience every time.

“When Kayako started in 2001, customer service software was clunky, frustrating, or just not there. We turned boring, confusing software into a helpdesk that customers and staff loved to use” said Andy Tryba, the CEO of Kayako.

The team at Kayako believes that amazing customer service requires effortless collaboration. This is why Kayako is the best in class chat platform with robust help desk and shared

inbox functionality.

“Kayako earned a Top Rated Help Desk award from TrustRadius based directly on feedback from customers,” said Megan Headley, Research Director at TrustRadius. “Reviewers highlight the product’s chat system and dashboard view, both of which help make communication with customers easy.”

Kayako assists companies in managing their customer conversations across all channels, improving customer satisfaction and creating a strong foundation to build upon for their customer success goals. The mistake a lot of business make is trusting in the wrong customer service software, Kayako wants to help.

“We’ve been using Kayako now for a little over two years and the helpdesk has positively and profoundly impacted how we interact with our customers daily, and has allowed us to build meaningful relationships with them while also providing clear, concise customer service… In short, Kayako is tops!” (Robert Miles-SEGA games).

Kayako is a customer service platform dedicated to creating the most convenient and simplifying experience for your business, and for your customers. To take a tour of some of the services that Kayako can offer you, just visit their website at www.kayako.com and look at what customer service solutions they have for you.

“From startups and Fortune 100 companies to charities and governments, Kayako helps teams of all sizes get better at delivering effortless customer service experiences”