First Edition Design Publishing Releases New Book by Will Shelton

Investing In Your Health… You’ll Love The Returns, by Will Shelton, is an insightful and innovative look at how we can improve our personal health.

Flushing, NY, USA — Will Shelton’s Investing In Your Health… You’ll Love The Returns examines current diets to help you make decisions about your eating style, as well as taking a look at sleep patterns in association with our overall health.

Health and physical education warrant a bigger role in our children’s overall health and well-being. One of the chapters is entitled: Games People Play, which focuses on games (like football, baseball, basketball, and soccer) you played growing up. Will Shelton is deeply concerned that some neighborhoods, including parks are too violent for youth to play in. He presents some innovative ideas that can help curtail violence in neighborhoods.

“We need to bring back pride as a core value in some neighborhoods, so youth have a vested interest in their respective neighborhoods. This can be done by creating jobs, safe parks, and recreation/academic centers. Some of our schools can have impactful improvements with better training of teachers, principals (including improved school curriculum), and better trained supportive school staff. There should be an emphasis on After-School Programs, like homework assistance programs, mentorship programs, violence prevention programs and sports programs. Sports can be a valuable link to children doing well academically. In addition, better training of police to dramatically stop how guns, other weapons, and drugs enter neighborhoods.” ~ Will Shelton

Will Shelton is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend. He also is a powerful believer in God and His Magnificent Creations. Will Shelton is a cancer survivor of over ten years who feels God has work for him. Will Shelton feels part of that work is this book.

In his twenty five year career for the NY City Department of Education, he was a Health Teacher and Director of SPINS Program (Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program). Today he is retired.

In his retirement, Will Shelton found time to develop his love for writing. Shelton states: “I always had a love for learning, which started with God planting the learning seed in me. My parents, family, friends, and teachers watered that learning seed.” Shelton has earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Community Health Education from York College, Jamaica NY, a Master’s Degree in Health Education from Hunter College, NY, a Master’s Degree in School Counseling, LIU-CW Post, Long Island, NY, and an Advanced Certificate in Administration and Supervision (Ed.S.) from City College, NY.

Will Shelton is the author of Inspiring Poems From My Soul, A Collection of Poems.

