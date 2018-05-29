Citro West End Welcomes First Home Buyers Supported by Queensland’s Government Grants

Citro West end welcomes first home buyers supported by Queensland’s first home owner grant. The grant provides an opportunity to more Australians to reside in the bright and eclectic neighbourhood surrounding the Citro apartments.

[WEST END, 29/5/2018] Citro West End, a residential development that offers urban sanctuaries located near the Brisbane River and the central business district, welcomes first home buyers supported by the Queensland government’s grants. The Citro apartments provide an opportunity to live in Brisbane’s eclectic urban neighbourhood.

Government Initiative for First Home Buyers

To ease the financial burden of Australians who want to own their first home, Citro West End supports the Queensland government’s initiative of providing a grant of $15,000 or $20,000 for home buying or building. The grant of $20,000 will be extended until June 30. Changes to the grant will apply on July 1 after the State Budget is announced in mid-June.

To be eligible for the grant, the buyer must be an Australian citizen or a permanent resident of the country who has not previously owned property in Australia. The applicant must be at least 18 years of age and must be buying or building a brand new residence with a value of not more than $750,000.

Bright Urban Living in Brisbane

Residents at Citro West End can experience bright urban living in a strategically planned urban sanctuary in Brisbane. Residents can choose between one and two bedroom units.

One of the features of Citro West End is the Sky Terrace, an outdoor space ideal for entertaining guests with outdoor movies, parties and dinners. The neighbourhood offers a vibrant and eclectic mix of restaurants, shops, markets and entertainment that reflects the inner-city suburb’s diverse charm.

About Citro West End

Citro West End is part of Equire’s many residential developments in Australia. The residences are strategically located in the heart of Brisbane’s most desirable and liveable inner-city suburb. Citro West End is the pride of renowned architectural firm DC8 Studio, a multidisciplinary design team with headquarters in Queensland and New South Wales.

To learn more about the residential development, visit https://citrowestend.com.au.