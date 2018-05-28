When Is Live Chat Optimization a Necessity

If you have gotten to the point where you consider investing in live chat optimization, you should know that there is no real reason why you should wait on doing so, but quite the opposite. There is a connection between artificial intelligence and conversational commerce and businesses are able to use the right technology to increase their sales numbers, to raise awareness and to just have better metrics overall. The best decision you could make would be to train your agents in matters of knowing how to chat with prospective customers.

Nowadays, there are different business solutions that you can opt for. Some decide to just invest in chatbots and let their leads figure out what they need to know on their own. This is one of the worst approaches that you can rely on. If you do this, you can expect your target audience that have visited your website once to never do it again and after they leave, to go to your direct competitors. Another solution would be to just hire agents, but let them deal with conversations as they find fit.

This is also a bad idea. If you allow live chat agents to act based on how they feel or on what they know, you will not benefit from the results that you are expecting. Even though live chat has been becoming more and more popular when talking about clients that want to benefit from assistance before making a purchase, there are still shortcomings that agents must overcome to be able to trigger the right kind of behaviour. What you want is your employees to convince the individuals they talk to that they should place an order, buy more and do it now.

That would happen only if their needs are met. To benefit from this kind of outcome, you must make use of a platform that combines artificial intelligence and conversational commerce. We are talking about technology that can help your agents becomes the best at what they do through personalized reports. The right artificial intelligence engine will analyse hundreds of conversations between an agent and website visitors and will look for better alternatives – all to increase performance.

There are certain changes that can be made regarding capitalization, synonyms, punctuation and so on. Agents will find that nuances can go a long way if they know how to use them, especially in online conversations. At this point, it is all a matter of ensuring that you do not wait any longer to benefit from live chat optimization. The sooner you invest in the right platform, the quicker you will be able to see results!

Would you like to ensure that when you invest in a solution that brings artificial intelligence and conversational commerce (http://rapportboost.ai/artificial-intelligence-conversational-commerce-finalist-awards) together, you are certain that this is the right way to go? The good news is that all the information you might need regarding live chat optimization (http://rapportboost.ai/live-chat-optimization-sentiment-analysis) is a simple click away. Find out all about AI and how it can help your business!