Sodium Bromate Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Landscape 2024

Sodium Bromate Market: Overview

Sodium bromate is produced commercially from bromine by reacting it with sodium carbonate. It is also produced through electrolytic oxidation of sodium bromide. Sodium bromate is available in white crystalline form and is water soluble. It may explode upon prolonged exposure to heat or fire. It is a powerful brominating agent for aromatic compounds that contain de-activating substituents thereby producing bromate ions for production of nitrobenzene, benzoic acid, and benzaldehyde.

Sodium bromate is primarily used in the cosmetics industry (hair dressing, straightening, and bleaching), textile industry (dyeing process of synthetic fabrics) and the food Industry (baking agent). It is also used prominently in the explosives industry depending on the thermal decomposition of bromine and formation of oxygen. Naturally occurring bromates are found in water when ozone reacts with bromide ions.

Sodium Bromate: Market Trends and Dynamics

Extensive use in the cosmetics industry followed by brominating of aromatic compounds (benzene, hexane and toluene) in which corresponding product such as Benzoic acid is formed) is considered to drive the market for sodium bromate. Cosmetic is a consumer-centric industry. Demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic mixture is likely to boost the cosmetic industry. This, in turn, is expected to propel the global sodium bromate market. Sodium bromate is an inorganic salt and acts as an oxidizing agent. Salts of bromates (especially potassium and slight amounts of sodium) are added to the flour to strengthen the dough. This allows the dough to rise higher.

Sales of sodium bromate have become stronger because of its use as a dying agent. Handling is one of the major restraints for bromine and its compounds, as these are carcinogenic, toxic, and hazardous chemicals. Recent study on bromate and its carcinogenic effects has propelled the use of substitutes that can eventually replace the use of bromates or minimize its harmful effect on the human body. Overall, the usage of sodium bromate in the food industry is set to decline in the near future due to the implementation of regulatory sanctions.

Currently, research is being conducted in the usage of bromate salts for the manufacture of hypochlorite and hypochlorate. These are anticipated to be used in the water disinfectant process industry. The usage of sodium bromate is still in the research and testing phase.

