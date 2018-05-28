Interesting Research Report on the Future of Shoe Polish Market 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Shoe Polish Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Shoe Polish Market by product type (cream polish, liquid polish, wax polish), by application (oil, shoe leather nourishing cream and shoe leather softener), by end user (household, commercial) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Shoe Polish Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Shoe Polish Market. Global shoe polish market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 2% and 3% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Shoe polish is a material used for polishing, shining, softening and waterproofing the shoes, so that shoes lasts longer and appears better.

Changing Fashion Trends and Use of Multiple Shoes for Different Occasions is driving the Increase in Sales of Shoes Globally and it is driving the Demand for the Shoe Polish

Cherry Blossom and KIWI dominate the global shoe polish market with substantial market share. Increasing sales of liquid shoe polish, product innovation, expansions in more regions by companies, characterizes the global shoe polish market. Increasing use of formal shoes by professionals is driving the growth of the global shoe polish market. Increasing demand for products such as moisturizers and conditioners for shining the non-leather based shoes are enhancing the growth of the global shoe polish market. Increasing demand for liquid spray shoe polish for both leather based and synthetic materials based shoes are driving the global shoe polish market. E-commerce is providing more shoe polish product options for customers, especially imported ones and it is driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for boot polish is anticipated to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period 2017-2023. Higher price of raw materials and presence of counterfeit products are major restraints for the global shoe polish market. The government policies promoting production of shoe polish in Africa by utilizing local wax and raw materials are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for shoe polish manufacturers. As the growth of footwear markets in developed economies are becoming matured, there are opportunities to expand in the emerging economies. The development of new smart materials for shoes that is resistant to oil, water, chemicals, dirt and other materials is anticipated to provide a major challenge to shoe polish companies in near future.

Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Footwear Manufacturing and Consuming Region and Hence the Demand for Shoe Polish is Relative to the Increasing Sales of Shoes

The global shoe polish market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Among geographies, North America and Europe are the major shoe polish markets. Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing shoe polish market in the world followed by Europe and North America. Presence of huge population, influence of western lifestyle, increasing number of professionals, and increasing demand for shoes are the major factors that drive the growth of Asia-Pacific shoe polish market. As traditional shoe using regions, Europe and North American markets have steady demand for shoe polish and it is expected to sustain the growth of those markets. African region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, as economic prosperity in many emerging countries are making shoes affordable for many people.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of shoe polish. Moreover, the global shoe polish market is segmented by product type and by application. The global shoe polish market by type covers cream polish, liquid polish and wax polish among others. Based on products, the market is segmented as shoe shine oil, shoe leather nourishing cream and shoe leather softener among others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as household and commercial.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global shoe polish market include Angelus, Cherry Blossom, C.A. Zoes Mfg Co, Cadillac Shoe Products Inc, Fiebing, Griffin Shoe Care, Harry Hoffman Company, KIWI, Lexol, Moneysworth & Best, Shinola, Tarrago Brands International, and TRG Shoe Cream.

