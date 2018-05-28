CVD SiC Market expected to reach 203.22 million USD in 2023

This report studies the CVD SiC market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the CVD SiC market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global CVD SiC market is valued at 134.50 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 203.22 million USD in 2023, with the CAGR of 7.12% during the period of 2017 to 2023.

The major players in global CVD SiC market include

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

Dow

AGC

SKC solmics

On the basis of product, the CVD SiC market is primarily split into

High Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

Low Resistivity Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

Other

Report Scopes

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of CVD SiC in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Korea

Japan

Other

This report provides in depth study of “CVD SiC market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The CVD SiC Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

