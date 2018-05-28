Aluminum Sodium Sulfate Market 2017 Global Top Industry Players Analysis to 2024

Aluminum sodium sulfate is dehydrated double salt of aluminum and sodium. Aluminum sodium sulfate occurs in nature as the mineral mendozite. The potential of aluminum sodium sulfate to be used for various applications was revealed for the first time when it was able to liberate carbon dioxide from baking soda. The compound is a colorless crystalline solid and is soluble in water, acids, and alkalis. It is commonly stored in dry, ventilated, clear warehouses due to its moisture-absorbing properties. It is primarily applied in the food industry, as an important baking ingredient. Other applications of the compound include decolorizing agent in petroleum products, deodorizer, firming agent, dyeing mordant, foaming agent, and catalyst. It is also used to control pH. It is employed in waterproofing concrete, fire-proofing cloth, lubricating compositions, and zeolites.

Increasing consumption of baked foods due to change in food habits of consumers is the primary factor that drives the global aluminum sodium sulfate market. Disposable income and urbanization are other factors fueling the market. Nuclear families and increase in the number of working women have influenced the lifestyles of people and thereby influenced the global aluminum sodium sulfate market.

Moreover, advancements in the textile industry have raised the demand for aluminum sodium sulfate, as the salt is used for color-fixing in naphthol-based dyes in cotton fabrics. Growing health concerns and demand for pure water are also associated with the global aluminum sodium sulfate market, as aluminum sodium sulfate is used for treating industrial as well as drinking water by precipitation and flocculation. The market is positively influenced by the paper industry also, wherein aluminum sodium sulfate helps in sizing of paper, thereby improving the paper quality.

Demand from other industries such as leather and ceramic tiles also fuels the global aluminum sodium sulfate market. The property of the salt to absorb moisture is utilized in the two industries.

On the basis of product grades, the global aluminum sodium sulfate market has been segmented into food grade, industrial grade, reagent grade, and agriculture grade. In terms of general sources, the market has been segmented into natural and industrial. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into food industry, ceramic tiles industry, paper industry, metals industry, tanning leather, fire-lighting equipment, drug preservation, and wood preservation.

