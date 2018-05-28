Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2028

Global Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market Overview

The role of packaging in healthcare, food, beverage, premium cosmetics and few industries is significant for the protection of products from environmental conditions. Various barrier materials such as ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinylidene dene chloride (PVdC) and others are incorporated widely for a barrier against moisture, oxygen, and odor. These high barrier materials cost much higher than the aluminum oxide coated films due to limited availability. Aluminum oxide coated films combines the low cost and high machinability for the production of packaging products, with the barrier properties of aluminum oxide. These factors have driven the aluminum oxide coated films.

The above data shows that aluminum material was accounted for around 20% of the high barrier packaging films for pharmaceutical industry. This includes aluminum foil, aluminum sheet and the aluminum oxide coated films.

Global Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market Developments

The aluminum oxide coated films provides sufficient barrier characteristics to the packaging. Moreover, for the application in premium products which cannot afford even low intensity of contamination, barrier films such as ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) and polyamide (PA) are used as a substrate for barrier coating and results into highly efficient barrier material for packaging applications. Multilayer polyolefin films are used as a substrate for aluminum oxide coated films which results in additional features such as heat sealing, adhesive, high printability and others. The major driving factor of aluminum oxide coated films market is the transparency. Due to the high preference for transparent packaging in food and some other consumer products added to the high barrier property, aluminum oxide coated films are one of the leading material for producing primary packaging products.

Global Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market Segmentation

The global aluminum oxide coated films market can be segmented by the material of substrate as- Polyester (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others

The material of the substrate of aluminum oxide coated films is dependent on the application of the film. For moderate oxygen and moisture barrier applications, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate materials are preferred as a substrate in aluminum oxide coated films market, while for odor barrier properties in packaging, polyamide material is the prior choice.

The global aluminum oxide coated films market can be segmented by film thickness as- Up to 1 micron, 1 to 5 micron, 5 to 12 micron, Above 12 micron,

Up to 1-micron aluminum oxide coated films are very low in thickness and thus majorly preferred for lamination over packaging surface. Above 12 micron films are strong enough to withstand the weight of the primary product and thus, used to make primary packaging product.

The global aluminum oxide coated films market can be segmented by the end-user industry as – Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & personal care, Consumer electronics, Others,

Due to large and further rising consumption of packaged food, the demand for packaging in the food industry is largest. Therefore, aluminum oxide coated films market for food packaging is expected to be the largest segment due to the requirement of barrier properties to enhance the shelf life of the products.

The global aluminum oxide coated films market can be segmented by the geographical regions as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan,

Due to the high availability of aluminum in Asia Pacific region, the cost of aluminum oxide coating is a comparatively low region, the production of oxide coated films is expected to be the largest in the region. The demand for packaged foods and healthcare products is very high in the North America market, indicating a large opportunity for aluminum oxide coated films market in the region.

Global Aluminum Oxide Coated Films Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global aluminum oxide coated films market are

3M Company, Uflex Ltd., Celplast Metallized Products Limited, Toray Plastics Inc., Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc., Innovia Films Limited, DUNMORE Corporation, michelman, inc., Films Americas LLC,