Discuss solutions to Toxic ecosystem at EnviTox Summit 2018

Conference Series LLC ltd invites participants from all over the world to attend “18th Global Summit on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology” during September 17-18, 2018 in Singapore which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Video presentation, Poster presentations, Workshop and Exhibitions.

EnviTox Summit 2018 offers a unique platform to present research work and know the latest updates in the field of Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology with a complete approach to diverse areas of interest.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in environmental toxicology and pharmacology and its development with a theme “To converse solutions to Toxic ecosystem” and the conference highlights are: Environmental Toxicology, Pharmacology, EcoToxicology, Environmental Health, Safety and Risk Assessment, Occupational Toxicology, Pesticide Poisoning, Industrial Health and Toxicology, Global Warming, Soil Toxicology and Environmental Microbiology, Aquatic Toxicology, Food Toxicology, Environmental Chemistry and New Trends in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Nallamuthu Godhantaraman, Head, Center for Environmental Sciences, Deputy Director, UGC-Human Resources Development Centre, University of Madras, India; Wen-Der Wang, National Chiayi University, Tai wanwill present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high profile individuals who have shared knowledge of their experience in the field of Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for pharmacy educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of Environmental Toxicology, EcoToxicology, Risk Assessment and Pharmacology.

This year EnviTox Summit is officially collaborated with The Foundation for the Development of Africa (FDA) (NPC) and ECO-TRAC consulting

