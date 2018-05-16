Market Study on Expected Growth for Food Contact Paper and Board Market

Food Contact Paper and Board Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Food Contact Paper and Board Market by material (corrugated board, folding carton, food, cupstock board, kraft paper, wrapping paper) and by application (bakery products, chilled foods, dry groceries, frozen foods, liquid foods and beverages, ready meals) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Food Contact Paper and Board Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024.According to report the global food contact paper and board market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global food contact paper and board market covers segments such as, material and application. On the basis of material the global food contact paper and board market is categorized into corrugated board, folding carton, food and cupstock board, kraft paper, wrapping paper and paper bags and wrapping. On the basis of application the global food contact paper and board market is categorized into bakery products, chilled foods, dry groceries, frozen foods, liquid foods and beverages, ready meals and non-liquid dairy products.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2018. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food contact paper and board market such as, Cryopak, Huhtamaki, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Mondi, Nordic Paper Holding, Nippon Paper Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group and Sonoco Products.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food contact paper and board market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food contact paper and board market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food contact paper and board market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food contact paper and board market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market

4. Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Material

4.1. Corrugated Board

4.2. Folding Carton

4.3. Food and Cupstock Board

4.4. Kraft Paper

4.5. Wrapping Paper

4.6. Paper Bags and Wrapping

5. Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Application

5.1. Bakery Products

5.2. Chilled Foods

5.3. Dry Groceries

5.4. Frozen Foods

5.5. Liquid Foods and Beverages

5.6. Ready Meals

5.7. Non-Liquid Dairy Products

6. Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Material

6.1.2. North America Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Material

6.2.2. Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Material

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Material

6.4.2. RoW Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Food Contact Paper and Board Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Cryopak

7.2. Huhtamaki

7.3. Georgia-pacific

7.4. International Paper

7.5. Mondi

7.6. Nordic Paper Holding

7.7. Nippon Paper Group Inc.

7.8. Smurfit Kappa Group

7.9. Sonoco Products

