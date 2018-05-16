Healthcare Biometrics Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

A Research Study Titled, “Healthcare Biometrics Market by Technology, Application, and End User – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, Published By Crystal Market Research

The Global Healthcare Biometrics Market is projected to be around $12 billion by 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing integration of IT in healthcare services owing to increasing concerns about internet theft & fraud. Increasing focus of various healthcare providers towards biometric solutions for patient identification and information security will play a significant role in the growth of healthcare biometrics market. Continuous improvements in technology and up gradation of existing products will lead to rise in approval of these devices thereby boosting the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of biometric devices and concerns regarding patients’ information security will restrain the market growth.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Classification:

Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Technology:

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Vein Recognition

Palm Recognition

Behavioral Recognition, By Type

Other Technologies

Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Application:

Patient identification and Tracking

Medical Record Security & Data Center Security

Care Provider Authentication

Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

Pharmacy Dispensing

Others

Healthcare Biometrics Market – By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Healthcare Institutions

Research & Clinical Laboratories

Healthcare Biometrics Market – By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Analysis of Healthcare Biometrics Market:

Technological collaborations and mergers will drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Qualcomm Inc. announced the collaboration between Qualcomm Life, Inc. and DaVita Healthcare Partners to develop chronic care management solutions powered by their 2net mobile platform that will transmit patients’ biometric data to the cloud.

Some of the major players in the global market are Fujitsu,3M Cogent, Inc., CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc.,BIO-Key International Inc.,NEC Corporation of America, Suprema Inc., Integrated Biometrics LLC, and Imprivata Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Technology

5. Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Application

6. Healthcare Biometrics Market, By End User

7. Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Region

