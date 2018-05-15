Synthetic Monitoring Market 2018 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Report, Type (Saas Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring), Service (Consulting, Training And Support), Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical – Forecast Till 2023

Market synopsis:

With the rising adoption of application performance monitoring, there has been an enormous rise in demand for the synthetic control and real user monitoring. Many of the end-users sometimes take both synthetic and real user monitoring as nearly the same, but both offer a more extensive range of features and applications. Synthetic monitoring is also termed as active monitoring, which does not involve any end-user/real user. Synthetic monitoring is monitoring on an outer and more significant level. It consists of the use of web browser transactions or emulations. It is a process of application and website monitoring.

Various enterprises and industry verticals are adopting synthetic monitoring for providing better results taking consideration of IT operations. It helps in monitoring the condition and health of a website so that it does not have any significant impact on the end users.

Specific technological factors help in the growth of the market. These include the need for active application and website monitoring to manage the traffic, end-users and runtime/downtime. Also, the growing adoption of analytics is also playing a significant role in this market. The market growth is also maintained by the flexible pricing trends in cloud adoption. Nearly 90% of the businesses are either operating on-cloud or planning to move on-cloud.

Segmentation

On the basis of type the market is segmented into SaaS Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring, and API Monitoring.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Consulting, Training & Support, Implementation and Maintenance.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on premise deployment and cloud deployment.

On the basis of Organization size, the market is segmented into Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Commercial.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Synthetic Monitoring Market comprise of CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatrace Software company (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), AppDynamics (U.S.), Monitis (U.S.), Apica AB (Sweden), New Relic, Inc (U.S.), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Intended Audience

• Networking vendors

• Application developers

• Cloud Service Providers

• System Integrators

• Hardware Vendors

• Security Agencies

• Government

• Value-added Resellers

• Research Firms

