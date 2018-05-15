Military Jammer Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2023

Market Highlights

Military jammers play a vital role in battlefields by informing and protecting soldiers from incoming enemy threats. However, jammers can also be used by citizens; the major difference between the jammers used by citizens and military jammers is that the military jammers are very powerful and are able to jam different frequency wavelengths at the same time.

The military jammer market has advanced in radio technology from analog to digital, and nowadays, it is involved in the development of wideband radios, which is a new generation of jammer.

Continuous investment in jamming technologies is looking forward to meet the next generation requirements in terms of innovation, is also anticipated to increase the demand for military jammers in the coming years, thus, boosting the military jammer market growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of unmanned aerial vehicles in restricted areas, rise in usage of radar jamming decoys, rising terrorist activities, and high expenses in electronic countermeasure systems, predominantly from governments of different nations, are the key growth drivers for the military jammer market. Consequently, the continuously increasing dependency of the military sector on GPS based application is also one of the main factors predicted to boost the growing demand for different types of military jammers during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5972

Major Key Players

BAE Systems (U.K),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.),

Northrop Grumman (U.S.),

Raytheon Company (U.S),

Thales Group (France),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel),

L-3 Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Ultra Electronics Inc. (U.K), and Mercury Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, Military jammer market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

The use of man-portable jamming devices is gaining popularity in electronic warfare. As the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) has increased in recent times, improved countermeasures, such as man-portable jamming devices are being used by ground troops.

For radar applications, amplifiers are extremely effective in military application, as well as the in the open construction of RF modules, which is a distinct design that can be customized specifically for radar application. Radar jamming is crucial in electronic warfare capability sought by military agencies. The military application held the largest market share because of the testing and development of very long range discrimination radar systems.

The driving force behind the global military Jammer market is the need for superior intelligence and precision attack. The advantage of present electronic jammer systems is that they combine support, protection, and attack functions in a single unit. They offer a variety of countermeasures (which can be automatically started) and enable real-time impact recording for military purposes. This helps the military to assess the operational efficiency of a tactic and consequently update their tactics in future in line with the evolving threats.

Electronic warfare equipment is progressing in its functionality due to the progression in algorithms and underlying software that impart operational capabilities to the electronic warfare systems. Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) have developed an improved RF jamming technology, where the jammer uses Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) and has an open and simple construction. The project is termed as Angry Kitten, and it aims to develop an improved adaptability jammer.

Most digital communications systems need a synchronization military to be transmitted between the communicating devices. Jamming can be concentrated on the synchronization military, which will nullify the effectiveness of the entire transmission system. Synchronized systems are very susceptible to jamming. Once the synchronization is lost, the jammer stops its transmission and jammer can only be restarted after resynchronization is achieved. It is usually very difficult for the jamming system to know when the synchronization is lost and hence, difficult to restart the jammer. The objective is to incorporating military interference into the communications frequency so that the military devices are completely submerged by the interference. Waveforms useful for jamming include noise-modulated FM, noise bursts, CW tones (spot jamming), and swept military (swept-spot jamming).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-jammer-market-5972

The global military jammer market is mainly driven by the North America region. The presence of major vendors and the introduction of favorable government policies in this region is driving the market in North America. Rapidly growing expenses in military system are predicted to fasten the demand for the military jammer. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the presence of a huge number of military jammer manufacturers in countries, such as the U.S.

The high governmental support to use military jammer in military application acts as a key driver for the growth of the military jammer market in the sector. The U.K uses drone jammer technology, which helps track the UAV flown by terrorists. Likewise, the Russian government has taken initiatives to upgrade the helicopter fleet, and the U.S. government has awarded contracts to Lockheed Martin for the testing and development of long-range radar. Such government initiatives play a major role in the growth of the military jammer market over the forecast period.