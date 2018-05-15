Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Adhesive Tapes Market Till 2023

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Information by Material (Polypropylene, Paper, and Polyvinyl Chloride) by Technology (Hot Melt, Solvent, and others) by Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Construction, Automotive, Consumer and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The market for adhesive tapes is driven by the growth of packaging and healthcare industries. It is an application based market and relies heavily on its usage across sectors like food & beverages, construction, automotive among others.A major chunk of the consumption of these tapes is attributed to its use in packaging across all the sectors both as commodity tapes and specialty tapes.Furthermore increasing demand from healthcare industry has augmented the market for adhesive tapes. APAC with its positive growth numbers and economic outlook has proved to be a potential market for such tapes across all the industries. In coming few years APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market with high consumption value of these tapes. Healthcare is the largest market by application due to its varied use in surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, and other medical devices. The segment is likely to witness rapid growth due to increasing demand from APAC region, which is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market due increased awareness about health risks and diseases.

The global adhesive tapes market is expected to cross USD 62 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis of Global Adhesive Tapes Market

APAC is the fastest growing market for adhesive tapes and the share is attributed to the growing healthcare market. There is growing awareness among the consumers about health and fitness. This fuels the demand for such tapes in healthcare sector from the region. Also, increased investment in infrastructure and construction to support the rapid population growth and urbanization, has further led to the increasing demand for adhesive tapes in construction sector.

However, North America was valued to have the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to grow in coming years. It is followed by Europe which is expected to grow steadily over the forecasted period.

Key Players:

The key players of global adhesive tapes market report include- 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation,Lintec Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group Plc and Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

The report for Global Adhesive Tapes Market ofMarket Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

