Analysis of Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Industry 2023

Study on Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by application (airbags, direct TPMS, ABS, HVAC, power steering, transmission, engine control system), technology (strain gauge, MEMS, ceramic), transduction (optical, capacitive, piezoresistive, resonant), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicles) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Pressure Sensors over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive pressure sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive pressure sensors market covers segments such as application, technology, transduction, and vehicle type. The application segments include airbags, direct TPMS, ABS, HVAC, power steering, transmission, and engine control system. On the basis of technology the global automotive pressure sensors market is categorized into strain gauge, MEMS, and ceramic. Furthermore, on the basis of transduction the automotive pressure sensors market is segmented as optical, capacitive, piezoresistive, resonant, and others. On the basis of vehicle type the automotive pressure sensors market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive pressure sensors market such as, Robert Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Infineon, Sensata, Continental, Texas Instruments, Melexis, Analog Devices, and NXP.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive pressure sensors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive pressure sensors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive pressure sensors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive pressure sensors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

