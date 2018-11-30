Travel to Southeast Asia – Where The East Meets West

With the extraordinary beauty, Southeast Asia is becoming one of the most attractive tourist attractions in the world. It is such a great place for those who want to contemplate the gorgeous natural landscapes and explore the perfect combination of cultures of the “east meets west” land.

Southeast Asia in nutshell

Southeast Asia is a geographical unit which is stuck by China and India comprising of 11 countries, whereas 5 countries in the Southeast Asia mainland including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar; and 6 countries in the Southeast Asia islands including Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor. This region is also the natural border to define the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. So, Southeast Asia has an important meaning in the international marine trading route which connects the eastern part and western part of the earth. The culture of the region is influenced by both Chinese and Indian culture, that create unique and diverse in culture, architecture, religion, and lifestyle in communities.

The Southeast Asia countries were the colony of the western countries in the 20th century, but nowadays, all of them are the independent countries which are recognized by other countries in the world and have a good relationship with the world. Southeast Asia is considered a stable region of politic and security. It is the reason in recent years Southeast Asia becomes one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world attracting the attention of a large number of tourists. Asia package travel is a Vietnam based tour operator providing a wide range of tours and travel related throughout Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand that satisfy all the tastes of travel styles of holiday makers from all walks of life.

Southeast Asia has all the features to become the top tourist attraction in the world. This region is located in a tropical climate which is hot and humid all year round. The landscapes of Southeast Asia region are extremely gorgeous and diverse from the pristine tropical rainfall forests to sunny beaches. The street food here is a unique experience that is very delicious and famous worldwide for tourists.

The ways to penetrate to Southeast Asia

The most visited countries in Southeast Asia are Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippine, these countries do not require visas obtained before arrival for tourists, while Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar require advance paperwork for tourists and Cambodia and East Timor require visas in the entry.

Ten among 10 countries in Southeast Asia are the members of ASEAN, it is more convenient for tourists to visit around the countries without lots of difficulties.

By plane

There are the international airports in the big cities of ASEAN countries such as Bangkok in Thailand, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Singapore, Bali in Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam. That is the great land-on point for tourists to start your Southeast Asia trip. Moreover, Hong Kong is a good springboard into the region which connects to almost the cities in Southeast Asia. The airlines of the region are famous for good services, and safety such as Thai Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Singapore Airlines, etc.

By train

There is only a railway line into Southeast Asia through Vietnam from China. This railway line connects Vietnam to China and Russia, even Europe, but there are no connections between Vietnam and other countries in the regions. There is a plan to build a railway route from Vietnam through Cambodia, Thailand and connect to Myanmar, but the rise of China has rejected the plan with new vigor and capital.

By boat

Southeast Asia is well-known as a marine hub of the world where the cruises and ships concentrate on the ports. Popular ports are Singapore, Langkawi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, etc.

What to explore in Southeast Asia

Landscapes and nature

The natural beauty of Southeast Asia is tremendously gorgeous and various. There are fourteen natural UNESCO World Heritage sites and hundred national parks and nature reserves in the region. Ten among eleven countries in the region are adjacent to the sea, there are many gorgeous beaches and coral reefs that are very suitable for swimming, sunbathing, and diving such as Bali beach in Indonesia, Phuket in Thailand, Halong Bay and Nha Trang in Vietnam, etc. It is such a smart choice when you choose Asia package travel as your partner, because our products comprise of both group tours and private tours, and vary from relaxing trips, beach breaks, getaway packages to cultural and historical journeys.

Conquering the high majestic mountain peaks is one of the indispensable activities when coming to the region. The countries in Southeast Asia islands are famous for the majestic volcanoes, while the mainland countries in the region have the impressive mountain ranges, which are the eastern part of Himalayas.

Tropical rainforests dominate the landscape in the region from the monsoon forests in the Indochina peninsula to the evergreen jungles in the islands of Indonesia and Malaysia. The forests are home to many endangered animal species and rare valuable woods, such as several primate species in Bach Ma national park in Vietnam, son doong cave, the Javan rhinoceros in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon lowland rainforest, and the Indochinese tiger in the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries. The Komodo National Park in Indonesia is home to the Komodo dragon, this is the largest lizard in the world.

Museums

Southeast Asia is a rich and diverse culture due to the influences of many distinctive cultures such as China, India, and western countries. So, there are plenty of museums in the big cities of the countries. The museums are the places reflecting the history, culture, and society of the region. It is a good place for tourists to learn deeply about the beauty of the land in a more profound way. The most impressive museums of the region are Singapore’s National Museum, the War Remnants Museum, things to do in ho chi minh, the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia, etc.

Archaeological sites and precolonial heritage.

Southeast Asia has a long history with the traces of pre-historic human remaining in the deep ground that a huge number of archaeological sites is ranging from the fossil remains of early humans dating back more than 1 million years ago.

There are three prehistoric archaeological sites in Southeast Asia that are listed on the World Heritage List, that are Sangiran Early Man site in Indonesia, the Lenggong Valley in Malaysia, the archaeological site of Ban Chiang in Thailand.

As one of the leading travel agencies, Asia package travel promises to provide the best Asia tours, we always take a great pride to become your companion. If you need further information about the best Asia tour packages, don’t hesitate to contact us. Thank you!