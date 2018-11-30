Pregnancy Testing Market Trends, And Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Growing prevalence of infertility and gynecological disorders is leading to the development of Global Pregnancy Testing Market
Market Overview:
The Global Pregnancy Testing market turned into valued USD 1.29 Billion in 2018 and predicted to reach USD 1.65 Billion through 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.10%. A Pregnancy Testing attempts to decide a lady is pregnant or not. Indicative markers are discovered in blood and urine, and being pregnant assessments require sampling this type of materials. A Pregnancy Testing are assessments used to come across the presence of reproductive hormones in conjunction with Follicle Stimulating Hormone or Luteinizing Hormone. Fertility fast check kits assist to locate the precise day of ovulation or verify the presence of menopause in girls wherein as they’re used to hit upon the sperm count.
Increasing number of stillbirths is to thrive the market growth
Factors affecting market growth:
Intensifying the number of unsafe abortion (+)
Growing disposable income of the population (+)
Escalating demand for fast and self-contained tests (+)
Increasing number of stillbirths (+)
Rising awareness about prenatal testing (+)
Low adaptation rate (-)
High price of test kits (-)
Market Segmentation
The Global Pregnancy Testing market is segmented on the basis of
By Product
Pregnancy Test Kits
Strips/Dip Sticks & Cards
Mid-Stream
Cassette
Digital Devices
Ovulation/Fertility Test Kits
Line Indicator Devices
Digital Devices
By Test Type
FSH Urine Test
Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) HormoneBloodTest
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Urine Test
Key players:
The major share holders of the market include Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMérieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Germaine Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Rite-Aid, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH.
