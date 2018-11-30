Performance of Casing Pipe Couplings and Insulated Steel Pipes

Casing pipe coupling can adapt to the temperature range of -185-95 degrees Celsius. The texture of the insulation material is relatively soft. In order to improve the hardness, a layer of anti-corrosion coating is usually applied on the outside of the insulation layer. It can be called a casing pipe coupling. In the small and medium-sized oil pipelines, in order to reduce the heat dissipation of the pipeline to the soil, a composite layer of heat preservation and anti-corrosion is added to the outside of the pipeline, which is also beneficial to prevent groundwater from penetrating into the insulation layer, resulting in no economic loss, and anti-corrosion of the oil casing coupling. The layer is generally made of a polyethylene material, and the anticorrosive material is odorless and feels like wax. It has good low temperature resistance, low use temperature can reach -70-100 degrees Celsius, can resist most acid and alkali erosion, is not soluble in common solvent at normal temperature, and has relatively low water absorption, but because it is a linear molecule, It can be slowly dissolved in some organic solvents, and it is not easy to swell, and the electrical insulation properties are also excellent.

Insulation layer structure of insulated casing pipe coupling:

1, Glass wool insulation

Glass wool is a category of glass fibers and is an artificial inorganic fiber. Glass wool is a material that melts glass into a cotton-like material. Its chemical composition is glass. It is an inorganic fiber with good shape, small bulk density, thermal conductivity, thermal insulation, good sound absorption and corrosion resistance. Decorative and chemical properties are stable. Generally used in high temperature steam insulation pipe, steel sleeve steel insulation pipe, insulation oil casing coupling.

2, Polyurethane foam insulation

Polyurethane foam is a special polyurethane product that packs polyurethane prepolymer, foaming agent, catalyst and other components into a pressure-resistant aerosol can. When the material is ejected from the aerosol can, the foamed polyurethane material rapidly expands and solidifies to react with the air or the moisture in the contacted matrix to form a foam. The cured foam has various effects such as caulking, bonding, sealing, heat insulation and sound absorption. It is an environmentally-friendly, energy-saving and easy-to-use building material, which can be applied to sealing and sealing, filling and filling, fixing and bonding. Sound insulation, especially suitable for sealing and waterproofing between plastic steel or aluminum alloy doors and windows and walls.