Next Generation Memory Technologies market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 30, 2018: This report focuses on the global Next Generation Memory Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Memory Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Next generation memory technologies include emerging memory solutions that have been introduced in the market in the recent years.

The next-generation memory (NGM) market is expected to reach from 2.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.63 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2017 and 2023.

In 2017, the global Next Generation Memory Technologies market size was 2350 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung electronics (Korea)

Crossbar (USA)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Micron technology (USA)

SK Hynix (Korea)

Future electronics (Canada)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-volatile next generation memory technologies

Volatile next generation memory technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile phones

Cache memory and enterprise storage

Industrial and automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Non-volatile next generation memory technologies

1.4.3 Volatile next generation memory technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile phones

1.5.3 Cache memory and enterprise storage

1.5.4 Industrial and automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Memory Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

