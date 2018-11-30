ncreased Consumption of Beta-glucan to be Driven by Demand for Functional Food

Introduction

Beta-glucan is a polysaccharide found in natural sources such as oats, barley, mushrooms and yeast. The physicochemical properties of beta-glucan vary, depending on characteristics of their primary structure, including linkage type, degree of branching and molecular weight. Beta-glucan offers various functions such as increasing immune health and functional ingredients in dietary foods.

View complete report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beta-glucans-market

Market Value and Forecast

The global beta-glucan market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth of the global beta-glucan market is mainly driven by rising health awareness and new functional food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing technological advancements in beta-glucan extraction techniques.

Beta-glucan Market

Segmentation by Product Functionality Type

The global beta-glucan market is segmented on the basis of product functionality into soluble and insoluble. Out of these segments, soluble beta-glucan segment accounted for over 60% of the global beta-glucan market share in 2014 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Insoluble beta-glucan segment accounted for over 40% of the global beta-glucan market share in 2014. In addition, the soluble segment is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR between 2015 and 2025.

Segmentation by Source

On the basis of source type, the market has been segmented into cereal, yeast and others (mushroom). The cereal segment accounted for 45.2% share of the global beta-glucan market in 2014, and is expected to register healthy CAGR similar to that projected for the global beta-glucan market over the forecast period.

Request for sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-489

Segmentation by Application

On the basis of application type, the market has been segmented into food and beverages, bakery products, health and dietary supplements, dairy and frozen products, cosmetics and personal care and others (animal feed). The health and dietary supplement segment accounted for 33.7% share of the global beta-glucan market in 2014, and is expected to register healthy CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global beta-glucan market has been sub-segmented into seven major regions, which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Of all the regions, Western Europe dominated with over 35% share of the overall beta-glucan market in 2014. North America ranked second with over 30% market share in 2014, followed by APEJ. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the beta-glucan market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some key players identified in the global beta-glucan market include Associated British Foods Plc., Biothera the Immune Health Company, Ceapro Inc. and Koninklijke DSM N.V. These players are focused on expanding their global presence through launch of new products or tie-ups etc. These companies primarily focus intently on investing into research and development in order to enhance existing food products and expanding product portfolio.

Request for TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-489