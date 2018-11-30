Monoethylene Glycol Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

Our latest research report entitled Monoethylene Glycol Market (by grades(polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), applications(polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Monoethylene Glycol. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Monoethylene Glycol cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Monoethylene Glycol growth factors.

The forecast Monoethylene Glycol Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Monoethylene Glycol on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global monoethylene glycol market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

Segments covered:

The report segments the monoethylene glycol market by grades and by applications. Monoethylene glycol market segmentation based on different grades include polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade. Moreover, the global monoethylene glycol market based on application is segmented into polyester resin, polyester fibers, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids and others.

Geographic coverage and analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Due to consumption of nearly half of the global mono ethylene glycol. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to rapid growth of end use industries such as automobile, packaging, and textile in China, India and South Korea. Following the Asia Pacific Region, North America and Europe were also accounted to have a strong hold on global mono ethylene glycol market. Furthermore, these regions are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to their serial recovery from the economic slowdown. Moreover, Latin America (covered in row region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Sabic, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Nan YA Plastics (Huizhou), Zhenhai Refining & Chemicals, BASF SE, Exxonmobil Corportion, Formosa Plastic Group, Akzonobel, Lyondellbasell, Meglobal and Honam Petrochemical Corporation.

