Medical Supplies Market Research Report 2018 By Key players & Growth Rate

The Medical Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 136.63 Billion by 2021 from USD 98.33 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.

According to the new market research report “Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic, Dialysis, Wound Care, Inhalation, Infection Control, Infusion, Intubation, PPE), Application (Anesthesia, Radiology, Sterilization) & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Nursing Home) — Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Research Report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the global Medical Supplies Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of various diseases, and the rising number of surgeries.

This report segments the Medical Supplies Market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, wound care consumables, inhalation products, radiology consumables, infection control supplies, infusion products, intubation and ventilation supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, and other supplies.

Based on application, the market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, anesthesia, sterilization, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other applications. The anesthesia segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed across the globe and the rising incidence of respiratory diseases.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, assisted living centers and nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing investment in healthcare systems, growing prevalence of HAIs, and high incidence of chronic diseases across the globe.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing medical tourism industry, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The key players in the Medical Supplies Market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.) and 3M Company (U.S.).