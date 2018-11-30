KGEC specialises in exporting a variety of Korean products and raw materials with health benefits

Korean ginseng’s main medical ingredient is called ginsenosides and it has not only a different chemical structure from the saponin of other plants but also a very Thanks to recent developments in technology that can separate and analyze ingredients and materials much more precisely, up to thirty ginsenosides chemical structures have been revealed so far. According to the chemical structures of ginsenosides, ginsenosides are classified into protopanaxadiol (PD), protopanaxatriol (PT), oleanane, and so far, nineteen, ten, and one chemical compound have been separated and refined respectively.

Korean ginseng has a total of thirty saponin, a lot more than the fourteen contained in American ginseng and the fifteen contained in the Chinese variety. As a special medicinal plant, ginseng is originally from Korea and has been widely used for the recovery of physical strength, boosting immune system and so on. Various efficacies of ginseng have been reported by academic journals, however, main functionalities to improve immunity, blood circulation by inhibiting platelet aggregation, relive fatigue and improve a memory are registered on the KFDA. In the course of manufacturing red-ginseng, ginseng has been physic chemically converted and produced specific substances such as Rg3, Rh2, Rh1, etc. which have never been discovered in ginseng.

Sulfur-aromatic compounds gom isin-N and –A, and acidic peptide which has a similar function to insulin. In particular, on-saponin ingredients, phenol and polyacetylene, which suppress the activation of sulfation and the propagation of cancer cells are contained in much more abundance than American ginseng, so Korean ginseng is very biologically active.

Ginseng’s Proven Health Benefits

Long-term ginseng use benefits the central nervous system, liver, stomach, lungs, circulatory system, and the mind—it:

• promotes proper cholesterol levels

• alleviates high blood sugar levels

• ensures mental stability

• increases stress resistance

• provides energy and reduces feelings of fatigue

The Korean Food and Drug Administration has registered these verifiable effects connected with ginseng:

• increased immunity

• better resistance to viral and infectious diseases

• improved blood circulation

• anti-fatigue effects

• improved brain and memory activity

Korean Red Ginseng Powder / Ginseng Powder

• Packaging classification: 180g, 120g, 60g

• Directions: Take once daily, dissolve approx. 2g in water, or add to raw food or Zen food.

