Healthcare Business Intelligence Market : Industry Growth Analysis and Opportunities – Forecast to 2023

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2023 from USD 4.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=252368925

Clinical analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Healthcare Business Intelligence Marketduring the forecast period.

Based on the application, the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is segmented into clinical analysis, financial analysis, and operational analysis. In 2018, the clinical analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period market, primarily due to the growing pressure to curtail healthcare spending, increasing government incentives (especially in the US) for improving the quality and reducing the cost of care, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising focus on building patient registries.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Healthcare Business Intelligence Market”

150 – Tables

40 – Figures

194 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-business-intelligence-market-252368925.html

Growing demand for cloud-based healthcare BI solutions is driving the growth of this segment

On the basis of deployment model, the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is segmented into on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based models. In 2018, cloud-based models are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as on-demand self-serving analytics, their highly adaptable nature, ease of use, affordability, reliability, no upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model is expected to boost the demand for healthcare business intelligence services.

North America is expected to lead the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market in 2023

On the basis of the region, the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as The increasing adoption of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers (especially in the US) to provide better quality care and lower healthcare costs. In 2018, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share. Factors such as the need to provide quality healthcare quicker and efficiently rises, it will drive the adoption of tools to streamline healthcare delivery; this will prove favorable to the growth of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market in Europe.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252368925

The Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is highly competitive, with the presence of both large and small players. Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Tableau Software (US), MicroStrategy Incorporated (US), QlikTech International AB (US), Information Builders (US), Sisense Inc. (US), Yellowfin BI (Australia), and BOARD International (Switzerland) are some of the leading payers in Healthcare Business Intelligence Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-business-intelligence-market.asp