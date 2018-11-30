Gymsportz Enters Into Dealership with Reebok for Cardio Machines

Gymsportz Fitness have successfully getting the new Brand REEBOK to be onboard. They will are including the new range of cardio machine line “Astroride” series.

Gymsportz Fitness is one of the leading Singapore’s online suppliers of gym equipment. They have been in this field since 2009, and had grown their business so that they become the dealer of Reebok’s cardio machines. As they are inspired by Reebok’s top selling Astroride running shoe, the latest Reebok cardio line from RFE features and all new treadmills, bikes, cross trainers, and rowers. They have additionally mentioned that each new product features the unique Astroride cushioning technology that are built-in to provide the user with the most comfortable fitness experience ever.

By entering into this dealership, GymSportz has become an exclusive distributor of Reebok’s fitness equipment in the Singapore. The partnership started in September 2018 and Mr. Chen said shoppers would soon be able to find a wide range of Reebok’s cardio and other fitness equipment on the official website of GymSportz. Both are excited about this partnership with GymSportz. “We are happy to associate with GymSportz,” said a representative. “They are the best platform for us to market our products to Singaporeans. They have a wide range of services and the wide audience too, so it would be a wonderful opportunity for us to reach out the market in Singapore for the first time. We are proud of our quality products and are happy to say that Singaporeans will get our finest products at the best prices via GymSportz.”

By developing a dealership, GymSportz now can furnish its clients with the latest Reebok cardio line from RFE features all new treadmills, bikes, cross trainers, and rowers. This association shows the commitment of GymSportz to work always to overhaul their services and products. They wish to offer new and more innovative items and tools that are not hard to utilize and powerful to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle. The dedication of GymSportz has made them the most popular online fitness store in Singapore.

Browse through, GymSportz and view their range of equipment and accessories. Visit their website and choose the best equipment as per your need. For any other query, contact at (+65) 8333 9816. You can also send them email at gymsportz@gmail.com

About the Company:

Gymsportz Fitness is one of the leading Singapore’s online suppliers of fitness equipment. They have been around since 2009 in this business, offer a wide selection of home use and various commercial equipment to suit the corporate and individuals. The company works with an aim to provide high quality and durable gym equipment.

Contact Details:

Gymsportz Fitness

7 Mandai link #05-27 Singapore 728653

Phone: (+65) 8333 9816

Email: Gymsportz@gmail.com

https://gymsportz.sg/