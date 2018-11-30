eSports Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2028

Report Description

XploreMR has published a new report titled “esports Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028”. Thorough analysis of the target market on the basis of device type, end user, age group, revenue stream, and regions delivers the most credible forecast of the esports market. Analysis on esports market is carried out for the historical data period of 2013 – 2017 and forecast period of 2018 – 2028. With an all-inclusive market analysis as such, XploreMR projects that the esports market is expected to witness an outstanding growth, representing a double digit CAGR between the 20 – 25% during the forecast period.

The report elaborates on key market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence in transforming the esports market landscape in the coming decade. The report has incorporated region-specific trends of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and other APAC, China, Japan and MEA that are shaping the global business landscape of the esports market. The report is divided into chapters as follows to provide a seamless reading experience for users –

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The chapter of executive summary commences with the market briefs in the form of market overview and market analysis. Based on the XploreMR’s proprietary wheel of fortune, recommendations in the form of relative position of market segments has been delivered in the chapter.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

The chapter of market introduction provides the readers with the information such as market definition. The chapter also included market taxonomy to deliver an overall idea about the esports market segmentation.

Chapter 3 – Market Background

This chapter covers macroeconomic factors influencing performance of the esports market. Relevance and impact of these factors on the esports market is elaborately discussed. In addition, the esports market background also covers market dynamics, opportunity analysis, detailed value chain and evolving consumer trends in the esports market.

Chapter 4 – Market Forecast

In this chapter of market forecast, the report delivers future market performance in terms of market size and Y-o-Y growth. The chapter also includes absolute dollar opportunity which can help stakeholders in esports market to identify prodigious market opportunities in the future.

Chapter 5 – Global Esports Market Analysis by Device

The chapter delivers the accurate information based on device types in the esports market. The market evaluations are provided in terms of market size for historical, current as well as forecast period. Other important insights in terms of market attractiveness for the device type segment is also delivered in the chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Esports Market Analysis by End User

This chapter provides the readers with the information regarding the end user segment type of the esports market. The market values are delivered for professional players and occasional viewers in the esports market for the historical, current and forecast period.

