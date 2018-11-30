Emergence Of Food Banks Towards Community Service!

Food banks are becoming popular and are adopting technologies and exploring alternatives to distribute food to people in temporary shelters, community centers and other low-income group locations. Food banks are non-profit organizations that collect, store, and distribute food to those in need. Many food banks now have mobile food pantries or food trucks to deliver refrigerated and dry foods directly to people in schools and low-income and senior housing facilities.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE COMMUNITY AND INDIVIDUAL SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET AT $2 TRILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the community and individual services market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the market. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly one-third of the global community and individual services market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, social assistance providers are increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather deep insights of foster kids and kids from low income group sections. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population.

UNICEF was the biggest player in the community and individual services market, with revenues of $50 billion in 2016.

The community and individual services market is segmented into Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services; Individual And Family Services.

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in the collection, preparation and delivery of food for the needy; providing short-term emergency shelter; and providing food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts.

Individual And Family Services group comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing non-residential, individual and family, social assistance services.

