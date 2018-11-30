Cora Introduces: One Click Privacy with Automation Windows

Windows and doors have always been one of the most important parts of the construction, be it business, institutional or residential. When asked about the current condition of the uPVC windows and doors industry in India? Mr. Sundip Kumar director of Cora Windows said “Windows are not just mere openings any more but a physical and visual association between within and outside and improve the general intrigue of the building and people are exploring more and more on their options than before.”

He also said that “Rising interest and awareness of people for a quality structured windows has prompted Indian manufacturers for advancements in the quality and designs of the windows. Now windows are not just considered for ventilation but they are also expected to be noise & dust proof, durable, maintenance free and energy saving. There has been extraordinary demand of windows that won’t need much maintenance and will keep on going for years providing the same aesthetic pleasure.” With the expansion in buyer goals, premium quality windows and doors have accomplished a higher and quicker market entrance all around. Cora which is a part of SCL group and among India’s leading premier uPVC windows and Doors Companies. Cora windows, that already have a full fledge fabrication unit in Greater Noida, would soon be starting with an extrusion unit in Bulandsahar, UP with a primary aim of increasing its market share and maintaining its leadership position in future.

The uPVC windows and doors market has been rapidly growing for over a decade now and as more and more people are searching for upgraded way of life and a solution for everyday comforts. The moving enthusiasm of individuals towards the incorporation of UPVC windows in India offers incredible potential for premium products and brands to set up and develop their business in the nation. Keeping up with the current trends and ever-growing market Cora is all set to launch automation of windows and doors. Apart from customized uPVC windows and doors they will soon be offering collapsible roofs (Cora Tenter), automated vertical sliders (Cora Panorama Windows), and flexible balcony enclosures (Cora Cam Balkon) for all kinds of balcony enclosures. They will also be offering integrated blinds, switchable glasses and Georgian bars for all doors and windows as per requirement for enhance privacy and security.

Home is a feeling and there is no one who understands it better than us. Each window is custom-made to suit your requirements – in size, colour and design. We take the time to listen to your specific needs and ideas, and then develop the best solution for your project. Cora provides professional and technical expert advice right from the design concept stage to the installation of finished product and post sales services.” said Mr. Kumar on being asked about “The Cora Advantage”.