Conductive Polymers Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Conductive Polymers Market (by types (electrically conducting polymer and thermally conducting polymer), products (polycarbonates, nylon, inherently conductive polymers (ICP), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (abs) and others) and applications (capacitor, electrostatic coatings, antistatic packaging, textiles, actuators and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Conductive Polymers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Conductive Polymers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Conductive Polymers growth factors.

The forecast Conductive Polymers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Conductive Polymers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global conductive polymers market analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Conductive polymers are organic polymers used to conduct electricity. Conductive polymers are lightweight and inexpensive plastics and known as intrinsically conducting polymers (ICPs). Conducting polymers offers excellent chemical, oxidative and thermal stability due to its low hydrogen content and aromatic structure. The conducting polymers are insoluble in all types of common solvents. Conductive polymers have very high melting and softening point owing to the aromatic structure and absence of freely rotating groups.

Rapidly growing demand of smart, effective, compact, and inexpensive products in the electronics industry are the primary factor driving the growth of conductive polymers market. In addition the benefits offered by the conductive polymers biosensors and super including stability, flexibility, high resistance are useful in in applications including LED lightning, capacitors that helps in contributing to the growth of conductive polymers markets. Furthermore, conductive polymers are considered as an alternate to silicon in photovoltaic industry. However, the thermal conductivity offered by the conductive polymers are lower than the other conventional materials such as ceramics that may hamper the market growth. Moreover, the rising use of conductive polymers in various applications such as Ultra-capacitors, packaging, sensors and display materials are projected to create more opportunities in upcoming years.

Among the regions, the North America dominates the conductive polymers market owing to the high demand of conductive polymers in the end-use industries such as solar industry, automobile and LED industry. Furthermore, the growing research and developments on the conductive polymers are likely to contribute in the growth of conductive polymers market in the North America region. Europe is the second largest market in the conductive polymers due to the presence of many players in this region. Asia pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR among other geographies owing to use of conductive polymers in various applications such as smart textiles, batteries, and sensors is rising rapidly which creates the demand of conductive polymers in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global conductive polymers market analysis covers segments such as, types, products and applications. On the basis of types the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into electrically conducting polymer and thermally conducting polymer. On the basis of products the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into polycarbonates, nylon, inherently conductive polymers (icp), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (abs) and others. On the basis of applications the global conductive polymers market analysis is categorized into capacitor, electrostatic coatings, antistatic packaging, textiles, actuators and others.

