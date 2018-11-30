Compound Clotrimazole Ointment Market to Deliver Positive Growth Results until 2026

Compound clotrimazole ointment contains clotrimazole. It is a topical cream used to treat candidiasis, tinea versicolor, and dermal infections. It also helps in reducing itching, cracking, and burning in skin caused by infection. Candida (a type of fungus) is the causative agent of candidiasis and tinea versicolor is caused by Malassezia furfur. Clotrimazole is a synthetic antifungal agent. It is an imidazole derivative. It inhibits the biosynthesis of ergosterol, a component of fungal membrane responsible for affecting the cell membrane permeability and enzyme system which in turn causes cell lysis. Chemical name of clotrimazole is {1-(o-Chloro-α,α-diphenylbenzyl)imidazole}. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 46,000 cases of invasive candidiasis are reported in the U.S. each year.

Broad spectrum of compound clotrimazole creams for dermal infection, rise in prevalence of antifungal infection, increase in awareness about dermal infection and its severity, and advancement in the field of drug discovery & formulation are the factors projected to propel the global compound clotrimazole ointment market during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory guidelines regarding efficacy and safety of compound clotrimazole ointment and contraindications associated with its components for sensitive individuals, and availability of substitutes in the pharmaceutical market are anticipated to restrain the global compound clotrimazole ointment market.

The global compound clotrimazole ointment market can be segmented based on therapeutic application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of therapeutic application, the global market can be classified into candidiasis, tinea versicolor, and others. The others segment includes dermal infections such as athlete’s foot, crotch itch, and ringworm. The candidasis segment dominated the global compound clotrimazole ointment market, as invasive candidasis is the most common form of bloodstream infection. The others segment is projected to be driven by increase in pollution rate and reduction in replicating time of microorganism.

Based on distribution channel, the global compound clotrimazole ointment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The others segment consists of specialty clinics. The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during forecast period due to availability of compound clotrimazole ointment as non-prescription medication in the market. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to be driven by increase in prescriptions of compound clotrimazole cream to patients by skin specialists and other doctors. The online pharmacies segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to rise in preference for online pharmacies due to busy lifestyle of individuals.

In terms of region, the global compound clotrimazole ointment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lain America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the major market for compound clotrimazole ointment in 2017 because of presence of major pharmaceutical players and their well-established research and development infrastructure. Europe was the second leading market because of large number of extensive drug development and formulation based research projects and high awareness and importance among the people about health in the region. Growth of the market in North America and Europe is attributed to high per capital income of individuals in major developed countries in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period because of rise in prevalence of vaginal candidiasis among women and government initiatives to improve overall health condition in developing countries.

Key players operating in the global compound clotrimazole ointment market include Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Aidance Skincare & Topical Solutions LLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Alves Health care, and Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL).

