Choice Cancer Care Centers Offer Accreditation and the Most Comprehensive Breast Cancer Treatment

Irving, TX, Nov 17, 2018– When faced with cancer treatment, the choices can be numerous. Finding the best cancer center is of the utmost importance. From the first visit, through possible surgery to chemo/radiation treatment and onto follow up services, patients need to find the correct facility that is a fully accredited cancer center.

Northern Texas’ Choice Cancer Care Centers

For those in North Texas, Choice Cancer Care Centers are based on treating not only cancer in the patient but assisting in all areas of the treatment. Based on using the very best physicians in oncology and treatment in cancer care as well a team of experienced nurses, Choice Cancer Care Centers will give patients the best chance of cure and survival. Not only do the Centers have the best in staff, but they also have the most up to date cancer treatment technology available and use innovative chemotherapy treatments.

A Fully Accredited Cancer Treatment Center

Achieving accreditation is not easy in the field of oncology, but Choice Cancer Care is proud of the fact that theyhave accomplished this recognition. By passing several milestones in the accreditation process, Choice Cancer Care has proven they meet stringent criteria in cancer treatment. Patients and their families can have peace of mind that they are receiving the best in care.

Breast Cancer Treatment at Choice Cancer Care Centers

For breast cancer patients, Choice Cancer Care Centers are comprehensive breast cancer treatment centers. Using the Breast-Specific Gamma imaging techniques, physicians can pinpoint unusual tissue and narrow treatment to an exact location within the cancerous area. With this up to date, advanced technology a patient will have the best chance possible to have a successful outcome in their treatment.

Support is Not Just for the Patient

Cancer treatment is not a journey to be taken solo, and Choice Cancer Care Centers realize that those family or friends are supporting and helping the patient’s needs and care as well. As such, Choice offers many options on their website, www.choicecancercare.com. From hotels, (long term and short term) and airport information, the website gives insight on how to deal with logistics of the treatment plan and other resources of support.

Choice Cancer Care Centers also realize how important it is for all involved to be comfortable and offer a welcoming environment to the patient and their families. Each center is designed with spacious offices, treatment rooms, and waiting areas that help put everyone at ease.

The Mission

Choice Cancer Care Centers are committed to giving the best cancer treatment available by engaging in excellent leadership, employing the most experienced in professionals and giving each patient the individual compassionate care they deserve.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.