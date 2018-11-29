Workspace as a Service Market worth $9.41 Billion by 2019

The report “Workspace as a Service Market by Solutions (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Applications, Desktop as a Service, Hosted Applications, Security Solutions), Services (Managed Service, System Integration, Consulting) – Global Forecast to 2019″, defines and segments the WaaS market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends.

[132 Pages Report] Workspace as a Service Market to grow from $4.76 billion in 2014 to $9.41 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The WaaS research is a comprehensive study of the global Workspace as a Service Market. The report forecasts the revenues and trends for WaaS in the following sub-markets:

On the basis of solutions:

• VDI and Applications

• Desktop as a Service

• Hosted Applications (Unified Communication Applications)

• Security Solutions

• Others (Browser-based WaaS solutions)

On the basis of services:

• System Integration

• Consulting services

• Managed services

On the basis of deployment type:

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

On the basis of end-users:

• Enterprises

• Small and medium businesses(SMB)

On the basis of verticals:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Utilities

• Travel and Hospitality

• Education

• Others

On the basis of geography:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America (LA)

The business environment is changing rapidly these days. With the increasing demand for remote and device-independent access to business applications and corporate data, many organizations are allowing their employees to use their own devices to access corporate IT anytime, anywhere. As, WaaS can be provided either as a hosted on-premise solution or as a dedicated infrastructure using a third party infrastructure, it will benefit IT departments by reducing total cost of ownership and simplifying management of infrastructure such as servers and storage devices. Workspace as a Service (WaaS) is a form of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to perform professional client computing, in which users’ desktop environment is delivered using the network. The systems and solutions in the workspace as a service market offers each user the flexibility of dedicated or shared virtual desktops, applications or corporate data to be accessed anytime, anywhere, using any mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2P4gTap

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the WaaS market in solutions including Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and applications, Desktop as a Service (DaaS), hosted applications, and security solutions. The report also segments the market into services such as consulting service, managed service, and system integration. It is segmented by type of end-user: SMBs and enterprises and by type of hosting: public, private, and hybrid. The WaaS market is also segmented by type of verticals: banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, government, retail, utilities, healthcare, travel and hospitality, education, manufacturing, and others; and by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).

Major force driving this market is the increasing adoption of BYOD in various organizations. The low costs and easy management have led Workspace as a Service solutions and services to the increasing adoption by enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) around the world. The demand for working from anywhere, anytime, using own mobile devices by employees is increasing rapidly. Thus, companies across the globe are making huge investments in the WaaS solutions and services in the near future. The rising trends in ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) have given rise to new remote workspace technologies. These factors have resulted in an increasing demand for WaaS solutions to provide device-independent access to business applications and corporate IT to employees and customers.

The WaaS solution and service providers are consolidating their grounds in the highly competitive market through new product/service developments to build feature-rich solutions and attain better market visibility. Companies in the market are building up strategic partnerships to combine individual offerings into a multi-faceted solution suite for the expanding customer bases.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Workspace as a Service Market to grow from $4.76 billion in 2014 to $9.41 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 69 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 132 pages and in-depth TOC on “Workspace as a Service Market by Solutions (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Applications, Desktop as a Service, Hosted Applications, Security Solutions), Services (Managed Service, System Integration, Consulting) – Global Forecast to 2019”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/workspace-as-a-service-market-250917058.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com