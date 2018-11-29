Spatial Light Modulator Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% and is expected to reach USD 553 Million by 2022

Market Highlights:

SLM or Spatial Light Modulator is a component which imposes spatially varying modulation on beam of a light. Overhead projector in the institutes and organizations are the best example of a Spatial Light Modulator. Some factors which are driving the market of spatial light modulator are growing economy and expansion of organizations as well as implementation of advance technology in education sector. Technological advancement in the field of information technology is also one of the factor supporting the market. Global Spatial Light Modulator Market has been valued at US ~$215 million in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$553 million by the end of forecast period with expected CAGR of 15%.

Spatial Light Modulator:

Spatial Light Modulator can be explained as a trans missive or reflective device which is used to spatially modulate the phase of an optical wave front and amplitude into two dimensions. For this study, the Spatial Light Modulator market has been segmented into types and applications. Optically Addressed and Electrically Addressed SLM are the types whereas the applications are- Optical, Display, Holographic among others.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Spatial Light Modulator are- American Electric Power (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Jenoptik AG (Germany) Laser 2000 (UK) Ltd (UK), Forth Dimension Displays (UK), Santec Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc., (U.S.), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Meadowlark Optics, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Regional Outlook

The spatial light modulator market, on the basis of region, is segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate over the forecast period owing to thriving automotive and education sectors across India, Japan, and China. Rising demand by industry stalwarts in regards to precision is expected to bolster demand for spatial light modulators. The Europe and North America markets possess immense growth potential on account of adopting latest technologies and demand from consumers. For instance, Jenoptik AG, an industry leader, has launched liquid crystal SLMs to modulate continuous wave (CW) laser light. The laser emitted from CW lights can be used to fabricate semiconductor chips and manufacture tiny components. Segment Overview

Segment

By type, the market has been segmented into optically addressed SLM, electrically addressed SLM, and others. The electrically addressed SLM segment is further branched into liquid crystal EASLM and deformable mirror. Based on application, the market has been segmented into laser beam, holography, pulse shaping, optical, display, and others. By industry, the market has been segmented into electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive and transportation, education & research, and others.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. For the scope of research, the standard definition of the product/ service “spatial light modulator” is included in the report. The report discusses and interprets the current and future opportunities of the industry delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

