Medical Grade Silicone Market Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast Report till 2025

29th November 2018 – Global Medical Grade Silicone Market is segmented on the basis of product forms as Gels, Medical Adhesives, Medical Coatings, Silicone Elastomers, and Others. A cluster of synthetic polymers that are utilized in numerous medical devices because of their properties like flexibility, heat resistance, low toxicity and chemical reactivity are known as silicones. Medical grade silicones are those silicones that are assessed for biocompatibility. They are known to be suitable for the employment in the medical applications.

These types of silicones possess the properties that enable it to be securely employed in contact with living tissue. They find their application in medical devices including bandages, feeding tubes, and medical implants. Moreover, they can also be deployed in other products that come into close contact with the user, like menstrual cups as well as barrier contraceptives. The prominent factors that are boosting up the demand of Medical Grade Silicone Market include high growth in the implantable device market and rise in the number of new product launches, agreements and joint ventures.

Others may include APIs, excipients, foams, emulsions, and dispersions. Among all the product forms, silicone gel is the most dominant form. It is extensively being employed in the healthcare industry in medical applications ranging from very soft gels for prosthetic and implant applications to very sticky gels for topical and transdermal wound care applications. Their use has been proved very efficient for curing scars. Medical applications like skin coverings and comfort pads also make use of these gels.

Medical Grade Silicone Market is segmented on the basis of application as Prosthetics, Orthopedic Components, Medical Devices, Medical Tapes, and Others. Others may include drugs, topical gels, oral care products, and surgical drapes. Among all the applications, Prosthetics & Orthopedic is leading the market. They are lately undergoing modern technological developments like CAD/CAM dentistry that is employed to enhance the design and creation of dental restorations, particularly dental prostheses, entailing crowns, crown lays, veneers, and orthodontic appliances.

