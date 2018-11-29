Global Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market Is Increasing Due To Increased Cases Of Chronic Pains And Use Of Opioids

Changing aspects of global opioid induced constipation treatment market

The ever-growing factors such as older population who used opioid for chronic pain, prolonged use, and abuse of opioids is boosting the market growth of opioid induced constipation treatment market. In addition to that, new drug launch, increasing FDA approvals and clinical trials are also helping to grow the opioid-induced constipation treatment market.

However, higher cost of medications, lack of awareness, adverse effects associated with opioid induced constipation drugs can hamper the growth of global opioid induced constipation treatment market.

Request Sample Report : https://bit.ly/2AGAw4r

Market summary:

Several global players are actively engaged in R & D to bring newer product launches in the global opioid induced constipation treatment market. Mergers, acquisitions and collaborations among various companies to commercialize the opioid induced constipation treatment market to drive the growth. Innovative product launches, new approved drugs and drugs under clinical trials are the growing factors in the growth of the opioid-induced constipation treatment market. For e.g. in march of 2015, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo co-signed a commercialization agreement for Movenpick.

Regional analysis

North America holds the strongest position in the global opioid-induced constipation treatment followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. According to the American Society of Interventional Pain Physician, the U.S. consumed nearly 80% of global opioids.

European countries such as UK, France, Spain, Germany, etc. have great demand for opioid analgesics thus have a significant share in the global opioid-induced constipation treatment market.

Followed by Asia-Pacific, factors such as rising healthcare expenditures and elderly population are boosting the opioid-induced treatment market. .

Notable market development

FDA approved Symphonic (Naldemedine) manufactured by Purdue Pharma LP and Shionogi for the treatment of Opioid-induced constipation in March 2017.

Some of the players in the opioid-induced constipation treatment market

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

• AstraZeneca U.K)

• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

• SLA Pharma AG (U.K.)

• AIKO Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co.) (U.S.)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada)

• Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

• Purdue Pharma LP (U.S.) Shionogi Inc. (U.S.)

• Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (Ireland)

The global opioid-induced constipation treatment market is divided on the basis of drug type, formulation type, route of administration, end-users and geographical regions.

By drug type

• Peripherally restricted μ-opioid receptor antagonists

• Non-selective opioid antagonists

• μ -opioid receptor antagonists

• Locally acting chloride channel activators

By formulation type

• Solids

• Semi-solids

• Liquids

By route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral (Subcutaneous Injection)

By end-users

• Drugstore

• Retail pharmacies

• Hospital pharmacies

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East & Africa

View Full Report : https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-opioid-induced-constipation-treatment-market/